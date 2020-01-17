First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. 2,978,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.