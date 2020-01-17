First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,556 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,694,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 752,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,788. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

