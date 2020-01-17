First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,635 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nike by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,930,000 after buying an additional 780,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,892,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,654,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NKE stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,270,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

