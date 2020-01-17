First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.06, 4,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.

