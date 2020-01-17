First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.44, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit