First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.44, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.