First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 4,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

