First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.12, 4,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit