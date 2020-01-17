FirstService Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for FirstService in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $111.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstService by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

