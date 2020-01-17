Fis Group Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Fis Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Thales were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03. Thales SA has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $126.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Thales currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

