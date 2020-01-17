Fis Group Inc. Sells 23,446 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Fis Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 403,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 392,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 112,611 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,792.0% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 197,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 181,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,977. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

