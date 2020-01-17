Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 88,509 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCUUF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.