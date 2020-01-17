Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 23.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 16.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Five Below by 549.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $116.60 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

