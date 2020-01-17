FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.33, 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

