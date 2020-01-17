Fluent Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,747,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 106,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 755.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $108.59. 19,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,118. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

