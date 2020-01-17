Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners HealthCare System Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $179,027,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,506,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after acquiring an additional 867,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,887,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,508,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,596,000 after acquiring an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 6,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,594. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9431 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

