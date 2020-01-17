Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,598,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,753,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,109. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

