Fluent Financial LLC Reduces Position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 651.9% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 207,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 180,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,826,000 after acquiring an additional 93,432 shares during the last quarter.

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3599 per share. This is a positive change from Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

