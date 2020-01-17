Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Down 5.3%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.77, 884,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 881,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 366,527 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

