FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Hits $5.72 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $19,653.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,915,474 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

