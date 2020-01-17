Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,163 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on F. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

