Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms Sells 9,815 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $339,402.70.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $329,391.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 1,159,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,636,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.