FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.83

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 24095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSUGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

