Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.02 Million

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to report sales of $41.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.76 million to $41.53 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $38.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $160.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.11 million to $160.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $177.59 million, with estimates ranging from $176.93 million to $179.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.49 million.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

FCPT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 5,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,045. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

