Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Trading Up 6.7%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.05, approximately 511,784 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 151,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia A. Bender purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,074.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Francesca’s by 16.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Francesca’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 557,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

