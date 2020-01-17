Frank M. Clark Sells 267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $119.65. 1,982,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

