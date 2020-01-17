Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 674,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 2,657,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.