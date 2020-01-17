Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Freegold Ventures Ltd (TSE:FVL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 33,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit project that includes 50 patented claims, 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprising 328 mining claims that covers an area of 31,478 acres located to the northeast of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska.

