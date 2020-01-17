Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 301,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -440.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $266,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

