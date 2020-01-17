Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price for the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,334.50 ($17.55) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,230.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,082.81. The company has a market capitalization of $519.28 million and a PE ratio of 30.89. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.