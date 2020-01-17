Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 1,510.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,514.33 ($19.92).

FDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

LON:FDEV traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,320 ($17.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.81. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

