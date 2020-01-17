Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.25, approximately 253,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 133,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Future Healthcare of America at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

