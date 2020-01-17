Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.25, approximately 253,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 133,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.
Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter.
About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)
Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
