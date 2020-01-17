FuzeX (FXT) Price Tops $0.0010

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. FuzeX has a market cap of $788,009.00 and approximately $4,766.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Token Store and COSS. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 106.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Token Store, IDEX, CPDAX, Allbit, COSS, Livecoin, Coinbe and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

