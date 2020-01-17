FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Co Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

AIV opened at $52.63 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

