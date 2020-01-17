FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $14.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.28. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $255.71 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

