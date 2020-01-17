FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,982. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after buying an additional 146,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,483,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.