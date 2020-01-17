FY2022 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,243,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,774,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

