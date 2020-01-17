G.Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 9,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,209. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

