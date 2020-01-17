G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFSZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of GFSZY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

