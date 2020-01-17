Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 1,096,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,822. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.05%.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.