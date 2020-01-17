GAPS Price Reaches $6.49 on Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $64.89 million and $1.14 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00072826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053825 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,871.23 or 0.99560905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00054412 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000350 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

