GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. GasLog has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $767.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 14.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in GasLog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in GasLog by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

