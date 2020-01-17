Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Down 1.1%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), approximately 16,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 67,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.25 ($1.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98.

Gattaca Company Profile (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

