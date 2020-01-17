Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

