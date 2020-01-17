Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.00 and last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.11.

Gecina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

