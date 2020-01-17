Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 687,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,880,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. 22,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

