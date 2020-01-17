Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 87,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 209,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. 14,024,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

