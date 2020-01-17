Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,086,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.96 and a fifty-two week high of $330.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

