Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,282. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

