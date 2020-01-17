Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

GS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,533. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $249.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

