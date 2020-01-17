Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.27. 285,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

